We are sad to announce that Tyler Douglas Flores, 29, of Edgar Springs, Mo. passed away unexpectedly in his home in Houston, M0. Sept. 21, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emalee Freeman, and grandfather, Dale Freeman.

He left behind a son, Brody; Mother Amanda Hayes (Freeman) and stepfather Darrell Hayes; Brother Arth Brown III and sister-in-law Madrigal Brown, and sisters, Melissa Buckner (Brown), Lyndsey Greenhalgh (Brown) and brother-in-law Brandon Greenhalgh, and Trish Flores; nephews Arth Brown IV, Caden Binkhoelter, Alexander Buckner, Benjamin Buckner, and Brandon Greenhalgh Jr.; Nieces Aria, Aurora, Meiah, Chloe, and Kasiah; and many uncles, aunts, and friends.