We are sad to announce that Vernon Lee Cole, 96, of Houston, Mo. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Houston. A service will follow.

Burial will take place in Ozark Hills Memorial Gardens in Rolla, Mo.

Memorial contributions may be made to OakHill Church Cemetery, in memory of Vernon and left at Evans Funeral Home.