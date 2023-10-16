The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A deputy was dispatched Oct. 10 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway E residence at Houston.

The officer made contact with a 46-year-old woman there who said she had been attempting to retrieve her belongings from the property when a 58-year-old man had struck her and dragged her on the ground.

The deputy spoke with the man, and he said he was the owner of the property and had been trying to remove the woman, and had flashbacks of her pulling knives on him. He said he had grabbed her by her hoodie and placed her out the front door.

The man also said he had taken back a phone that he had let the woman use, and that he had not yet gotten a vehicle back from her that he had let her borrow.

Due to inconsistencies in the two peoples’ stories, a report was sent to the county prosecutor.

A 33-year-old man reported on Sept. 20 that the rear window of his 2012 Chevrolet Sonic had been broken at his Cooper Drive residence at Licking.

An investigating deputy made contact with the man, who said he believed his neighbor was to blame due for issues between them.

The deputy observed the broken window and saw no foreign objects inside that might have been thrown at the glass. Based on the position of the glass, fresh handprints on the vehicle’s trunk lid and nothing in the car that would have broken the glass, the officer believed the glass had been broken by the trunk lid being shut in an aggressive manner.

On Sept. 27, a 35-year-old Cabool woman reported that numerous solar lights with a total value of $360 had been stolen from the yard of her Beeler Road residence.

The woman told an officer that lights had been swiped on two different occasions. There are no suspects.