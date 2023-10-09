The following are dissolutions of marriage that were filed in August – September 2023.

Aug. 4, 2023 — David Brewer of Bucyrus and Delfina Brewer of Chicago, Ill.

Aug. 11, 2023 — Tamarah Janoski of Neodesha, Kan. and Peter Janoski of Plato.

Aug. 21, 2023 — Victoria Valentine of Cabool and Julian Valentine of Killeen, Texas.

Aug. 22, 2023 — Angelique Blain of Success and Mark Blain of Plato.

Aug. 22, 2023 — Kyanah Sigman of Cabool and Zachary Sigman of Thomson, Ill.

Aug. 25, 2023 — Stephenie Wells of Houston and Andrew Wells of Houston.

Aug. 29, 2023 — Hunter Greenfield of Plato and Justin Greenfield of Mountain Grove.

Aug. 30, 2023 — Lewis Miller of Houston and Sara Miller of Houston.

Aug. 31, 2023 — William Cole of Plato and Aylah Cole of Plato.

Sept. 1, 2023 — Jason Wallander of Summersville and Lora Wallander of Summersville.

Sept. 4, 2023 — Anna Jones of Mountain Grove and Mark Jones of unknown.

Sept. 5, 2023 Victoria Foster of Licking and Stephen Foster of Licking.

Sept. 11, 2023 — Cathy Delp of Houston and Chad Delp of Mansfield.

Sept. 12, 2023 — Kenneth Joslin of Mountain Grove and Erica Joslin of Davenport, Fla.

Sept. 19, 2023 — Juli Norris, of Hartshorn and Ricky Norris of Summersville.

Sept. 19, 2023 — Sandra Belt of Mountain Grove and Vance Belt of Mountain Grove.

Sept. 22, 2023 — Braxton Haaland of Licking and Krista Haaland of Licking.

Sept. 26, 2023 — Philip Harpole of Houston and Deborah Harpole of Nyssa, Ore.