Fraternal Order of Eagles #3911 Cruise-in for the Kids is today (Saturday, Oct. 7) on the Simple Grow parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston.

The 1 to 5 p.m. event generates funds for the annual “Shop with a Hero” program that helps deserving children at Christmas time.

It is a free event. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Dash plaques and door prizes will be awarded. There also are silent auction items, as well crafts and food vendors.