UPDATE: Authorities said O’Dell was arrested at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Ray County. A stolen vehicle from Phelps County was recovered. He was apprehended without incident by the FBI, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ray County Sheriff’s Department.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s help in locating an “extremely dangerous” inmate who escaped late Friday night from the county jail at Rolla.

Two inmates comprised the integrity of a cell and left the building, according to a department statement. One person, Steven Timothy Scott, turned himself in after the escape.

Jonathan S. O’Dell, 33, is white, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard at the time of his booking. He may have shaved his beard to disguise his identity, authorities said.

O’Dell without a beard.

He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with a Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe. Authorities said he should be considered extremely dangerous and is being held for numerous weapons charges.

O’Dell is facing federal indictment after he allegedly planned to travel to Texas to shoot at illegal immigrants crossing the United States-Mexico border. The indictment also alleges he planned to murder officers and employees of the U.S. Border Patrol who attempted to stop O’Dell and another person charged.

ABOVE: O’Dell seen leaving at 11:09 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at O’Dell’s Warsaw, Mo., residence when special agents were fired at multiple times. Agents did not return fire and after gunshots ceased, the FBI established a perimeter and began communicating with the persons inside the residence to come out.

Anyone who aids a wanted fugitive is subject to serious charges, the FBI said. The FBI, in a rare joint press release issued at mid-day Saturday, said O’Dell is known to have associates in and around central Missouri, specifically Warsaw, Columbia and Springfield areas.

Persons with information on the whereabouts of O’Dell are asked to call 911 immediately. The FBI’s St. Louis office number is 314-589-2500 or Kansas City FBI number is 816-512-8200. Tips can be submitted at https://tips.fbi.gov.