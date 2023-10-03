Fall on the Farm, the annual celebration of fall at Piney River Brewing, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event will be held at the BARn – the brewery and tap room located off Junction ZZ in Bucyrus – from 2 to 7 p.m. with featured beers, live music, German food and custard.

Featured beers at Fall on the Farm are German Road Oktoberfest, Native Land and The Legend of Happy Hollow. German Road is Piney River’s traditional fall seasonal beer. Native Land, a dark Mexican-style lager, is a collaboration beer brewed in conjunction with breweries across the US in recognition that all beer is brewed on Native land. A portion of all Native Land sales will benefit the American Indian College Fund. The Legend of Happy Hollow is a chocolate pumpkin ale that was brewed once, early in Piney River’s history, as an autumn seasonal.

A limited number of Fall on the Farm steins will be available for purchase on the 14th to be filled with the featured beers or any of the other varieties of beer handcrafted at Piney River. Piney River’s tap list includes beers like their Black Walnut Ale, Float Trip Ale, and several other ales and lagers.

Music will be kicked off by One More Dollar, a multi-instrumental band featuring “Ozarkana” sound with traditional American tunes. One More Dollar begins playing at 2, and Drifters Mile will play at 4:30. Drifters Mile also features a multi-instrumental band of original tunes played in a country and bluegrass style.

Two food vendors will provide fare for the day. Local German food will be available from Freiheit Ranch, and Custard by C-Sue will have fall-flavored sweet treats.

“Fall on the Farm is family-friendly, and there is no charge for admission,” said owner Joleen Durham. “We hope for a beautiful fall day of fun with all of our friends.”

Andy’s Root Beer, a non-alcoholic root beer, is available for kids and designated drivers. Fall on the Farm is a free event and open to all ages. Information for a local shuttle service, area hotels, camping and other accommodations near Bucyrus are available for out of town visitors at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.

Piney River Brewing is located on the Durhams’ 160-acre farm in South Central Missouri, operating out of a restored barn built in the 1940’s and a larger production “barn.” Brian and Joleen Durham founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system. Piney River Brewing operates a tasting room on the farm that is open to the public every weekend.

The brewery has distribution in Missouri and Arkansas.