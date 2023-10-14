Texas County Memorial Hospital announced Kassie Rogers, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) in the medical-surgical department, as the first Sunflower Award recipient at TCMH.

The new award is an annual honor that recognizes CNAs, emergency department technicians and surgical technicians who demonstrate outstanding service and compassion while exemplifying TCMH’s mission of excellence in a non-nursing role.

TCMH staff members Leanne Sigman, med-surg CNA; Liliana Amick, med-surg CNA; Kami Booker, med-surg CNA; Madison Graeff, emergency department tech; Bonnie Evans, med-surg CNA; Kassie Rogers, med-surg CAN, were all nominated. Each nominee was honored with special recognition.

“All the nominees represent non-nursing staff recognized as ‘exemplary role models among a community of caregivers,’ ” Courtney Owens, TCMH chief nursing officer, said. “The Sunflower Award is the highest recognition for a non-nursing role at TCMH.”

From the nominees, Kassie Rogers of Licking was selected as the recipient of the Sunflower Award. Rogers has worked at TMCH since May 2022.

Stace Holland, chief executive officer at TCMH, presented the award to Rogers. “I appreciate those that submitted the nominations and recognized the good acts of our TCMH CNAs and our emergency room technician that went above and beyond,” Holland said. “The actions of these honorees enhance the remarkable experience at TCMH.”

Rogers received the Sunflower Award for her nomination from a co-worker, Ashtin Driskell, LPN.

Kassie Rogers, CNA, Sunflower Award recipient. (submitted photo)

In the nomination, Driskell explained that Kassie alerted a nurse when she noticed a patient health change that could have caused further complications. Ashtin said Rogers remained calm and relaxed the patient while getting the nurse for further evaluation.

“Kassie did a fantastic job and deserves this recognition for her selfless, diligent, and kind-hearted care,” Driskell said.

“Kassie is a compassionate CNA who will do whatever it takes to get patients the care they need,” said Shelly Rust, TCMH medical-surgical director. “She is an asset to our medical-surgical department and is very deserving of this award.”

Rogers received a special recognition certificate and a bouquet of fresh sunflowers.

Nominations for the Sunflower Award are accepted year-round from patients, family member and colleagues. Award winners are selected and recognized annually.