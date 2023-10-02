Fort Leonard Wood in nearby Pulaski County.

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Pharmacy may experience a delay in filling medication orders due to end-of-year funding restraints. We anticipate the ability to resume filling these orders around Oct. 10.

If you have a medication need that cannot be postponed and wish to have your prescription filled at a civilian pharmacy, you have two options:

  1. You may have your doctor call in a one-time fill at the pharmacy of your choice.
  2. Request a prescription transfer by calling 573.596.0514, or by coming to the main pharmacy in person.

