The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Pharmacy may experience a delay in filling medication orders due to end-of-year funding restraints. We anticipate the ability to resume filling these orders around Oct. 10.
If you have a medication need that cannot be postponed and wish to have your prescription filled at a civilian pharmacy, you have two options:
- You may have your doctor call in a one-time fill at the pharmacy of your choice.
- Request a prescription transfer by calling 573.596.0514, or by coming to the main pharmacy in person.