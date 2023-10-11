This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Missouri WIC announced the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) starting this month and lasting through September of next year.

The new monthly amounts will be $26 for child participants, $47 for pregnant and postpartum participants, $52 for breastfeeding participants and $78 for women exclusively breastfeeding multiples. Previous CVB values range from $9-11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. Locally, it is administered by the Texas County Health Department.

Eligible participants must contact the county health department immediately to schedule an appointment to load the additional benefits on their eWIC card before redeeming any October benefits.

Participants who redeem any October benefits before receiving the increase will not receive the increase until November and must return to the local agency before November to update their eWIC card.