A Halloween event is planned in downtown Houston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Activities, entertainment and a scavenger hunt are planned. More details and a map will be released closer to the event.

The event is hosted by Mean Muggin’ Coffee Bar located at 117 W. Main St. Houston, Mo. 65483.

If you would like to participate, call or text 417-217-9430.