This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A Halloween event is planned in downtown Houston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Activities, entertainment and a scavenger hunt are planned.

The event is hosted by Mean Muggin’ Coffee Bar located at 117 W. Main St. Houston.

If you would like to participate, call or text 417-217-9430.

The Houston Fire Department will host its 15th annual free hotdog barbecue event at its firehouse on First Street.

Here’s a map of traffic patterns for the downtown: