This has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
A Halloween event is planned in downtown Houston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Activities, entertainment and a scavenger hunt are planned.
The event is hosted by Mean Muggin’ Coffee Bar located at 117 W. Main St. Houston.
If you would like to participate, call or text 417-217-9430.
The Houston Fire Department will host its 15th annual free hotdog barbecue event at its firehouse on First Street.
Here’s a map of traffic patterns for the downtown: