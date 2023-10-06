Houston High School students participating in the 2023 Constitution Project competition practiced several times this week.
On Monday, crime scene investigators worked a mock murder at the Piney River Technical Center, and then on Wednesday, CSI and journalism personnel worked a mock crash scene on Westwood Drive. On Thursday, the two groups met for a mock press conference.
The activities were staged preparation for upcoming competition in Springfield.
There are three groups in which students participate in the project: CSI, journalism and trial advocacy.
Crime scene competition (involving CSI and journalism students) will take place on Tuesday (Oct. 10) at the Greene County Public Safety Center. Other schools in Houston’s region include Doniphan, Springfield Central and Neosho.
The other region will competr Wednesday (Oct. 11) in Rolla, including Rolla, Fort Osage, Camdenton and School of the Osage.
The trial portion for Houston’s region is set for Monday, Oct. 23, at the Texas County Justice Center in Houston.
Founded in Houston in 2011, the Constitution Project gives high school students a hands-on opportunity to investigate and report about a mock crime scene and eventually try “suspects” in a mock trial, all under the mentorship of local professionals in the fields of crime scene investigation, journalism and trial advocacy.