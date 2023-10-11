With a 34-16 victory over Thayer in a home game on Tuesday, the Houston Middle School 7th-grade football team closed out an unblemished run through the 2023 schedule.

The young Tigers got on the board in the second quarter on a 59-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tucker Venn followed by a 2-point conversion run by Matthew Wilson.

Houston scored again in the period when Venn threw a pass to Jasper Hawkins for a 47-yard touchdown (Venn ran in the 2-point conversion).

Houston struck again before halftime when Venn ran back a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers added 12 points in the second half on a 33-yard scoring run by Venn in the third quarter and an 11-yard TD run by Wilson in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers finished with a 6-0 record and outscored the opposition 210-14, as the points scored by Thayer were the first allowed by the squad after 5 straight shutouts.

In the night’s second game, the 8th-grade Tigers lost 54-28.

Houston scored in the second quarter on a 52-yard touchdown run by MJ Morgan followed by a 2-point conversion run by Sam Dean.

In the third quarter, Dean had a 61-yard touchdown run and Morgan had a 67-yard kickoff return for a score.

Then in the fourth quarter, Morgan ran back a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Dean added a 2-point conversion run.

The 8th-grade Tigers finished the season at 2-4.