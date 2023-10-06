Texas County Memorial Hospital has achieved gold-level “Safe Sleep” certification with the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, board members heard at the hospital’s monthly board meeting Sept. 26. TCMH is Missouri’s first small, independent hospital to achieve this certification.

“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment for our healthcare system and community,” Courtney Owens, TCMH chief nursing officer, said. “Our obstetrics department staff has worked very hard to achieve gold-level certification for TCMH, and we appreciate their dedication to infant safe sleep. This will have a profound effect on saving babies’ lives.”

TCMH completed training and necessary steps to earn the certification. The guidelines were developed and are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. TCMH healthcare providers completed the training before accreditation, and training is available for new parents and infant caregivers at TCMH.

Dr. Tricia Benoist, TCMH family medicine and obstetrics provider, expressed her pleasure with the new certification to board members. “This is a great program to offer in our community, and any parent or infant caregiver can come to TCMH for the training.”

Benoist noted that the baby does not have to be delivered at TCMH to participate in the Safe Sleep program. Infant participants are eligible to receive a portable crib following the training.

Owens also reported to the board that TCMH Hutcheson Pharmacy will begin offering influenza vaccinations Monday through Friday in the lobby at the pharmacy beginning the week of Oct. 9.

“Grace Goslee, TCMH pharmacist, has worked diligently in preparation to begin administering the flu vaccines,” Owens said. “We are happy to offer this walk-in convenient service to our community for protection during the flu season.”

In nursing news, the annual Certified Nursing Assistant Skills Week will be held Oct. 9 – 13 at the hospital, along with the presentation of the first Sunflower Award at TCMH. All CNAs, emergency department technicians, and surgical technicians nominated for consistently demonstrating excellent direct patient care are eligible for the award.

TCMH Chief Executive Officer Stace Holland reported to board members that Gentry Construction of Houston began renovating the former Sturgeon Chevrolet building on Sept. 21. The new TCMH Family Clinic and ambulance base will be in the 8,400-square-foot building with expected completion in June 2024.

April Crites, TCMH quality and risk management director, presented the recent patient experience survey scores for June through August. She commended the hospital’s nurses and nurse assistants for doing a great job with communication, which received high patient satisfaction scores.

“Our nurses received a 99 percent ranking out of 2,334 hospitals for listening to our patients,” Crites said. “Our CNAs received high scores for their responsiveness to patients, demonstrating the quality of care received at our hospital.”

Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer, presented the August financials. Overall revenues for the month were up $339,474, a 4.3 percent increase.

The financial report reflected that the hospital’s profit/loss report showed a negative bottom line for August of $378,531 and a year-to-date loss of $2,119,339. The earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDA) for the respective month and year-to-date are negative at $152,465 and $252,576.

Board members approved $5,864 from the capital contingency budget to repair a colonoscope.

Board members were invited to participate in an upcoming legislative visit to the hospital planned for Oct. 12. TCMH officials plan to discuss rural healthcare challenges and opportunities for the obstetrics department.

Holland announced that an open house for William Errico, DO, will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the lobby of the Medical Office Complex in Houston.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Dr. Errico and his family to Houston and TCMH,” Holland said. “Dr. Errico is looking forward to getting to know the people of Texas County and working to improve their health and well-being. Everyone is encouraged to come by and get to know him and his family.”

Present at the meeting were Owens; Benoist; Holland; Crites; Pamperien; Helania Wulff, marketing, public relations, and physician recruiting director; Keith Cantrell; Pat Burton; board members Jim Perry, OD; Steve Pierce; Joleen Durham; Allen Branstetter; Ross Richardson.

The next meeting of the TCMH board of trustees is noon Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the hospital board room.