Members of the Houston Board of Education met last Tuesday night to discuss finances, the purchase of a large capacity vehicle and to hear updates from around campus.

LJ Hart & Company, of Chesterfield, presented a financial analysis to the board. It included a resolution authorizing a committee to secure a lower interest rate for the General Obligation Bonds, Series 2019. The board approved LJ Hart & Company’s resolution to establish a final terms committee that can execute the lowering when allowable. The committee consists of Jennifer Scheets, board president; Jeff Gettys, board treasurer; Justin Copley, superintendent; and two LJ Hart & Company representatives.

To round out the school district’s fleet of large capacity vehicles, the board approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford Expedition. It will be used in rotation with the school’s Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Excursion.

Copley updated the board on minor facility improvements, continuing to look into track improvements, planning for future bus purchases and staying in compliance with gifted education course offering legislation for next school year.

In other matters, members:

Copley recognized Clarissa Montez and Jode Huffman for their painting of the “Big Red” building.

Wytney Steelman, PDC chair, presented the annual professional development plan.

Matt Robertson, director of transportation, presented bus routes for the year.

The Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) was amended to approve including a literacy goal.

The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the High School Library Media Center.

The full minutes can be found here: