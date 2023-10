Houston Elementary School hosted the second annual “Careers on Wheels” event for students on Friday morning.

The goal of the event is to give students a look at various jobs that include the use of vehicles, and people from several local businesses and organizations volunteered their time to share their vehicles and information with the kids.

Houston Elementary School students climb through a Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance.

Houston Elementary School students take turns climbing into the cab of a Piney Township road grader.

Houston Elementary School students take turns climbing through a City of Houston Fire Department pumper truck.

Houston Poilce Department Sgt. Travis Thompson helps Houston Elementary School students observe his patrol vehicle.