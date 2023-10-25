In a special session meeting of the Houston City Council Tuesday, Oct. 24, an economic developer was hired.

The employment of Kevin Buck, 55, was finalized by the council, which approved the recommendation of Mayor Viki Narancich. The vote was 6-0. A resident of Houston for three years, Buck was hired the same night of his interview by the council.

“We interviewed great, community-minded individuals, but Mr. Buck’s presentation and excitement for Houston’s future stood out to us,” said Narancich.

Buck graduated high school in San Diego, Calif. before attending Indiana Wesleyan for a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in organizational leadership.

On top of Buck’s to-do list will likely be housing additions and improvements, bringing in new businesses and improving the current local business environment.

“I’m excited to get to work for the citizens,” said Buck.

Buck will begin duties Monday, Oct. 30. The Houston Herald will do an in-depth feature story on Buck in the coming weeks.