A Houston man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon east of Raymondville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Jesse J. Jones, 31, was driving his 1999 Harley Davidson westbound on Highway B when he was traveling too fast for the conditions, lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway, the patrol said.

Jones was transported by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle was totaled. Jones was not wearing a safety device.

Investigating the accident was Msgt. R. D. Vaughan.