Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during September was a mixed bag compared to a year ago, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $75,882.96 for the month of September. That’s up $129.94 from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $77,126.10. That’s a decrease of $3,951.12 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $18,990.14 in the month of September. That’s up $52.38 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $18,990.16 for the month. That is an increase of $52.42 from the same period last year.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $14,403.17 for the month. That’s up $8,019.63 from the same period last year.