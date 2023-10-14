The annual “Geezers on the Go!” walk–a–thon is Saturday, Oct. 14. (today) It raises funds for the Houston Senior Center.

It is its biggest fundraising event of the year with a goal of $7,000. It includes live music, a color guard, vendors and a fish fry to conclude the festivities.

There will be three walking routes for those who wish to show their support throughout the community.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and walk beginning at 10 a.m.

Kirk Pierce will provide live music during the event. Local vendors will be featured throughout the morning, followed by the fish fry from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SCHEDULE

•Registration 9:30 a.m.

•Opening ceremony 10 a.m. (includes color guard).

•Walk begins at 10 a.m. (after opening ceremony).

•Vendors and live music 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

•Fish Fry 11:30 a.m.