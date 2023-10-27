A Customer Appreciation Day is today at the Lone Star Farmers Market.

Vendors will serve a free meal to customers at the market, which is at First and Pine streets.

On the menu are hamburgers, hotdogs and desserts.

The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Oct. 27) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston.

Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets.

Hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays. Growers also have access to the walk-in cooler and fast freezer at the Lone Star Annex.