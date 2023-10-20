The Houston High School volleyball team will play for a district championship again this season.

Seeded second in the 6-team Class 2 District 8 tournament at Dixon, the Lady Tigers advanced to the final game by sweeping No. 6 Steelville 3-0 in a semifinal matchup on Thursday (25-15, 25-20, 25-12).

Houston (25-7-1) will face county rival Licking in the title contest at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Lady Wildcats (30-5-1) advanced by sweeping No. 4 Bourbon in Thursday’s other semifinal game.

In first round games on Tuesday, Steelville swept third-seeded Belle, 3-0, and Bourbon downed No. 5 Dixon 3-2.

Last year, the Lady Tigers fell to Liberty in the Class 2 District 9 championship game in Tiger Fieldhouse.

The last time Houston won a volleyball district championship was in 2006.