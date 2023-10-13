As the regular season winds down, the Houston High School volleyball team continues to pile up wins, including two sweeps this week in South Central Association conference games.

Prior to Thursday’s home game against Ava, HHS senior Angie Smith stands with head coach Julia Sloan after receiving a ball in recognition of recording 1,000 digs during the 2023 season.

The Lady Tigers won in straight sets Tuesday at Cabool (25-14, 25-16, 25-12) and then swept Ava Thursday night in Tiger Fieldhouse.

Prior to the contest against Ava, HHS senior Angie Smith reached was recognized for reaching another milestone. She was presented a game ball by head coach Julia Sloan for recording 1,000 digs this season.

After the game, Smith and fellow seniors Anna Gale, Maddie Holder and Kelsey Pritchett were recognized during Senior Night activities.

Houston (24-6-1, 3-2 SCA through Thursday) wraps up the regular season with an SCA home game Friday (Oct. 13) against Willow Springs.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 8 tournament begins next week at Dixon. Licking is the top seed in the 6-team bracket and Houston is No. 2.

In first round games on Tuesday, No. 4 Bourbon will take on No. 5 Dixon and No. 3 Belle will face No. 6 Steelville. In Thursday’s semifinals, Licking will play the winner of the first game at 4:30 p.m. and Houston will face the winner of the second game at 6 p.m.

The tournament championship game is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

HHS sophomore Kayla Wagner (26) leaps on defense during Thursday’s home game against Ava.

HHS senior Anna Gale (with ball) and Angie Smith (13) share a light-hearted moment with teammates during Thursday’s game against Ava.

HHS senior Kelsey Pritchett (16) leaps to hit a ball during Thursday’s home game against Ava.