Playing in a weekend tournament for the second straight week, the Houston High School volleyball team earned the third-place plaque at last Saturday’s LHS Classic at Licking.

The 7-team event featured a round-robin format in which each squad played all the others in best 2-of-3 sets games. The Lady Tigers opened with a 2-0 loss to host Licking (18-25, 27-29), and then beat Salem 2-0 (25-19, 25-14), downed Summersville 2-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-18), fell 2-0 to Willow Springs (22-25, 18-25), topped Eminence 2-0 (25-18, 25-15) and defeated Cabool 2-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-12).

Licking took the tournament championship, while Willow Springs finished second.

Houston also swept Gainesville 3-0 in a road game last Thursday (25-4, 25-8, 25-10) and won in straight sets again Monday at Dixon (25-12, 25-15, 25-13).

The Lady Tigers (22-6-1 through Monday)

close out the regular season with a run of South Central Association conference games this week, playing Tuesday at Cabool and hosting Ava on Thursday and Willow Springs on Friday.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 8 tournament begins next week at Dixon. Licking is the top seed in the 6-team bracket and Houston is No. 2.

In first round games on Tuesday, No. 4 Bourbon will take on No. 5 Dixon and No. 3 Belle will face No. 6 Steelville. In Thursday’s semifinals, Licking will play the winner of the first game at 4:30 p.m. and Houston will face the winner of the second game at 6 p.m.

The tournament championship game is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23.