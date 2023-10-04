A Licking man faces a felony sex-offense charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on Oct. 1.

Carl J. Jett, born in 1963, of 17929 W. Highway 32 in Licking, is charged with statutory sodomy – person less than 12 years of age.

A deputy was reportedly dispatched to a Licking residence regarding a report of a child being molested. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with three people who said Jett was on the floor in the living room faking a heart attack.

The three also reportedly said Jett had inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl.

The deputy reported that Jett denied all allegations during an interview and claimed the trio are accusing him in an attempt to get his land.

Jett was taken to jail and has a bond set at $50,000.