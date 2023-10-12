The Licking R-8 School District is seeking individuals with a substitute certificate or a valid Missouri teaching certificate to substitute teach.

The district offers $100 per day for those with substitute certificates and $140 per day for those with a valid Missouri teaching certificate.

A substitute certificate can be granted if one has 36 college hours or if they complete a 20-hour training course online at https://dese.mo.gov/edu…/certification/substitute-teachers

To apply, applicants must complete a substitute teaching application and be fingerprinted for a background check.

For more information call 573-674-2911.