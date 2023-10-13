Five law enforcement agencies and one medical facility in Texas County received a Community Partner Award for their help with the Attorney General’s Safe Kits Initiative.

The recipients of the award are Cabool Police Department, Houston Police Department, Licking Police Department, Summersville Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Office and Texas County Memorial Hospital.

“We want to recognize our partners who have assisted in clearing the backlog of untested sexual assault kits throughout the state. These recipients and their efforts are vital to achieving justice for every victim of an unspeakable crime,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We would not have made it this far without them.”