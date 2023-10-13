Wednesday, Oct. 11, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announced the annual statewide Buy Missouri Week will be held from Saturday, Oct. 14, through Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

As designated by the Missouri Legislature, Buy Missouri Week encourages citizens to support the men and women who create, produce, grow, manufacture, distribute, promote and sell goods made in Missouri.

“We encourage Missourians to shop local every day, but especially during Buy Missouri Week,” Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said. “When we Buy Missouri, we are creating jobs, investing in entrepreneurship, and keeping our hard-earned dollars in the local economy.”

The Buy Missouri economic development initiative was created by then Lt. Gov. Mike Parson in 2017. In 2018, Senate Bill 891, establishing Buy Missouri Week, was signed into law after being sponsored by then Senator Mike Kehoe and receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in both legislative chambers.

“We are proud to celebrate Buy Missouri Week and highlight the many companies that produce incredible products right here in Missouri,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Seeing how far the Buy Missouri program has come in promoting, growing, and supporting Missouri businesses and manufacturers is a testament to the leadership of Lt. Gov. Kehoe, and we thank him and all Buy Missouri members for their continued commitment to the program.”