The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Joey A. McCune, 27, of 1395 Highway Z at Willow Springs, was issued two citations for stealing on Sept. 27 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on July 4 and Sept. 26.

An officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an Ozark Street residence on Sept. 20.

The officer made contact with a 22-year-old woman there who was covered with pie. The woman told the officer that she and a man had been arguing and she had thrown a pie at him, and that he had retaliated by picking up a piece of it and throwing it back at her.

Both people told the officer there had not been physical contact. They were advised of the 12-hour rule.

Jeffrey L. Grandmaison, 24, of 777 Highway 17, No. 11, in Bucyrus, was arrested Sept. 20 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony stalking charge.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest at a Grand Avenue residence after observing Grandmaison’s vehicle there. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $1,500.