A man from Huggins was arrested Sunday evening by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Doug E. Lathrom, 38, was arrested on charges of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to register motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid license, no insurance and no seatbelt, the patrol said.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.