The Miss Southern Missouri Pageant, formerly Miss Texas County, will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Melba Theater.

The event is an official preliminary competition for the Miss America System. Winners from the event will go on to compete at Miss Missouri in June.

The current Miss Missouri, Hayley Leach, and Miss Missouri Teen, Gracyn Rouse, were both crowned in Houston last year.

Ladies ages 13 to 28 are eligible to compete. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

For more information contact Cassie Carter at 417-260-4674 or Shari McCallister at 417-260-0024.