A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Sunday northwest of Plato at Highway Z and Cool Water Road, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

John J. Abbott, 54, of Falcon, was operating a 2001 Harley Davidson Road King that struck a deer that ran onto the road, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject the driver at about 12:01 a.m., said Tpr. C.M. Stauffer.

Abbott, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The motorcycle had extensive damage in the crash south of Highway 32.