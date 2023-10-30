MU Health and MU Extension are hosting a free safe driving for seniors program in Houston Monday, Nov. 6.

The event will take place at noon at the Houston Senior Center and all attendees will receive a “Fit to Drive” booklet and a medication File of Life. The 30 minute program is designed to give seniors tips to keep them mentally, medically and physically fit to drive.

Seniors may request a certificate of attendance that could give them an insurance discount.

For more information call Beth Koster at 573-682-0240.