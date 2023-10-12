Nancy Lee Mitchell, daughter of the late Raymond Gifford and Alene Ruth (Schreiner) Bollinger, was born May 28, 1940, in Lixville, Mo., and departed this life Oct. 8, 2023, in Springfield, Mo. She was 83 years, four months, and 10 days of age.

Nancy was united in marriage to Everett Ray Mitchell on March 4, 1961, in Jackson, Mo. Four children were born to this union.

Nancy had many hobbies that she was always ready to share with others. She enjoyed playing cards, board games and working puzzles with her kids, and in the last few years she became an avid fan of mahjong, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and was always excited to share the current details of their lives.

Nancy had many creative talents including sewing, knitting and crocheting. However, Nancy’s greatest passion was quilting. Her quilts won awards in Texas where she often spent her winters. Her quilts were also featured by the Ozark County Historium. KY3 covered the event while her quilts were on display for a month.

While living in Mountain Grove, Nancy attended South Street Church of God. She was very active with the women’s group as well as the youth group. Attending the church’s camp meeting was an annual event. After her move to Springfield, she attended Schweitzer Church and very much enjoyed her Sunday school class.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Mitchell; one son, Everett Scott Mitchell; one brother, Ronald Bollinger; and one sister, Bonita Lang.

Nancy is survived by one son, Gregory Mitchell of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; two daughters, Penny Berry and husband, John, of Rogersville, Missouri, and Michelle Pointer and husband, David, of Gainesville, Mo.; four grandchildren, Derek Berry, Jason Berry, Thomas Pointer, and Benjamin Pointer; two sisters, Clara Friese and husband, Kirby, and Ruth Sugonis; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services for Nancy Lee Mitchell were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home of Mountain Grove, with Rev. Frankie McCune officiating. Special songs were, “It Is Well”, “Beautiful Isle Of Somewhere”, and “His Grave Wrote The Song”. Serving as pallbearers were Gregory Mitchell, David Pointer, John Berry, Thomas Pointer, Benjamin Pointer, Derek Berry and Jason Berry. Burial was at 10 a.m. Oct. 14, 2023, in the Dogwood Cemetery, East Prairie, Missouri, with Bro. Mark Helton officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home of Mountain Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Dogwood Cemetery Association.

