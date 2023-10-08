Missouri’s testing process is changing for prospective commercial drivers. The Missouri Department of Revenue said the Commercial Driver License testing changes include a more streamlined pre-trip examination and more efficient basic skills course.

The changes begin Dec. 4 and will be used by all CDL testing sites around the state, including at all patrol examination sites and third-party exam locations.

Per federal guidelines, test takers must pass the pre-trip and basic skills using the same testing model, meaning if an applicant passes the old model pre-trip, they must pass the old model basic skills test to be eligible for the road test.

Learn more: Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.