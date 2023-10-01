The Houston Alumni Association held a breakfast Saturday at the Houston Senior Center. It was the kickoff for alumni activities held that day. Some alumni participated in the HHS homecoming parade on Friday. Others held class reunions. Delbert Campbell, right, visits with Jack Burgener of Liberty, both members of the Houston High School class of 1962, during a Houston Alumni Association breakfast Saturday at the Houston Senior Center.Tigers greet those attending a Houston Alumni Association breakfast Saturday at the Houston Senior Center. From left: Hope Martin and Kiera Ryan.Houston High School alumni gather Saturday morning at the Houston Senior Center on Grand Avenue for a breakfast. Activities organized by the Houston Alumni Assocation were held Saturday.The dining room of the Houston Senior Center is nearly full Saturday for a breakfast. The event kicked off Houston Alumni Association activities on Saturday.Houston High School alumni visit Saturday during a breakfast at the Houston Senior Center. A mixer was held later in the afternoon at Hiett Gymnasium.