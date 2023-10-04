A Plato man faces a trio of felony charges following a Licking Police Department investigation of an incident involving a woman on Sept. 28.

Jason L. Morgan, born in 1977, of 8925 Camco Drive in Plato, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, stealing and third-degree assault.

According to an LPD officer’s report, the woman told Texas County 911 that the man, Morgan, was screaming and cussing at her, and also head-butting her. She reportedly said Morgan had stolen her car, wrecked it, and then left it at a bank in Licking before leaving on foot.

The officer reported that Morgan was located and detained, and taken to the police station for questioning.

During an interview with the woman, she reportedly told a story about how Morgan had dropped her off at work and then came back later to pick her up and take her to a bank to make a deposit from her workplace. She told the officer Morgan refused to stop at the bank and proceeded to drive dangerously around town, making her fearful of the possible circumstances.

The woman also reportedly said that Morgan slammed the side of his head into hers at least three times while continuously screaming at her. She said that when Morgan noticed a nearby police vehicle, he turned into a parking lot, told her not to call law enforcement or he would burn down her house, and then got out and walked away. She then called 911.

The officer reported that Morgan told a very different story during an interview, which ended when he requested an attorney.

Morgan was taken to the Texas County Jail. Bond on the charges is set at $3,500.