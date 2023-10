A Plato man faces three felony charges following a Sept. 28 incident at Licking, authorities said.

Jason Morgan, 46, of the 8900 block of Camco Drive, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, stealing and third-degree domestic assault.

Authorities allege Morgan restrained a victim unlawfully, took the woman’s cash and caused her physical pain by head-butting her.

Charges were filed Oct. 2. Morgan is free on $3,500 cash bond.