Rainy weather on the opening day of youth deer season is reflected Saturday afternoon in harvest numbers in the county.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported by mid-afternoon that only 43 deer had been killed in Texas County. The early season portion for youth ends Sunday.

Here’s the breakdown for Texas County: antlered bucks (26), button bucks (2) and does (15).

Top counties in Missouri are Howell (69), followed by Macon (59) and Franklin (52).

A late season youth deer season is Nov. 24-26.

