The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at St. John the Baptist Church parish hall.

Persons can call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter LICKING to schedule an appointment.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card by email and a chance to win a $5,000 prize.