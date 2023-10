The Texas County Sheriff’s Department is seeking clues in the theft of items from Bucyrus, it said.

Thieves made off with a 2002 white Chevrolet with a feeder, along a red welding trailer, air compressor, welder and combine parts.

A $10,000 reward is offered for clues related to the crime from property owner Dewayne Shelton, authorities said.

Persons with information can call 911.