Robert Christian “Chris” Smith was born Dec. 15, 1966, in Springfield, Mo. and passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 27, 2023 in Houston.

Chris grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1985. He graduated from Drury University in 1989, majoring in business. He spent more than 35 years working in banking and cattle farming.

His family was a constant priority in life, first as a devoted son and a wonderful brother (despite his penchant for teasing). He spent 35 years with the love of his life and together they raised two sons with abundant love. Whether he was spending time at the lake, working livestock, fixing a host of things that needed fixing or grilling the perfect steak, he did so with skill and dedication.

A friend to many, his advice, honesty and helping hand were appreciated by those who sought his counsel. Chris will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, storytelling, care for all he knew and love for his family.

Of those who will miss his wit and wisdom, none will miss him more than his wife Laura; sons Taylor and Tanner; parents Joan and R.E. “Eddie” Smith; and sister and brother-in-law, Tracie and Russell Holley, plus many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Those who knew Chris would appreciate his no-fuss approach to life. It was also his approach to his passing from this earth. As was his wish, his family will remember and honor him with a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriner’s Children’s in St. Louis, https://lovetotherescue.org/ or 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

