Sales taxes collected in Texas County is finished up for September, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A use tax from out-of-state orders totaled $102,833.96 for the month. That was up $66,871.07 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $813,969.34 has been collected. That’s up $368,512.84 from a year ago.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $110,413.51 for the month, a decrease of $10,569.13 for the month compared to last year. For the year, each totals $1,008,572.64, a decrease of $32,311.41 from the same period last year.

A three-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $75,179.75 for September and $678,126.36 for 2023. Collections began Oct. 1, 2022.