Sarah Lucille Lawson, 86 of Cabool, Mo. passed away on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at the Kabul Nursing Home. She was born on March 2, 1937, in Cabool as the daughter of Fred and Frances (Huffman) Johnson.

Lucille attended Cabool High School, graduating with the Class of 1955. She worked at Simmon’s Laundry while going to school and then Brown Shoe for 35 years until it closed. She then went to work for Kabul Nursing Home as a CNA for the next 20 years; she loved her job and taking care of people and was the employee of the year in 1997.

Lucille was united in marriage to Darrell Lawson on March 2, 1956, and to this union, two children were born, Marie and Earl. They had a farm south of Cabool where they farmed and raised cattle.

Lucille never met a stranger and was always ready to help anyone. She adored her grandson, Denver, and spent every minute with him that she could teaching him about farming and animals. She loved her cats and she had many; she also enjoyed going to her sister’s house and admiring her flowers.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Cabool and attended there until her health declined.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrell; her children, Marie and Earl Lawson; grandson, Denver Ray Lawson; sisters, Virginia Lee and Freda (Ernie) Deschene; an infant brother and nephew, Kevin Deschene. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Hamilton and husband, LeRoy; nieces and nephews, Olivia Gustafson of Mandan, N.D., Karen Knutson of Stephen, Minn., Tim Deschene of Perryville, Ohio, Jonathan (Lori) Deschene of Argyle, Minn., Melissa (Tom) Flatt of Malta, Mont., Carmela (Bill) Speckman, Las Vegas, Nev., Michael (Karen) McCall of Sherwood, Ark. and Steven McCall (Emily Taylor) of Republic, Mo. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Cabool Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Loughridge officiating. Pallbearers were Rev. Junior Vaughn, Rev. Doyle Coffman, Dale Loughridge, Kenny Loughridge, Michael McCall and Steven McCall. Interment was in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

