Six projects in southern Missouri will receive more than $2.2 million from the Delta Regional Authority through the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP).

The six new investment projects will improve basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and support business development and job training in communities across southeast Missouri. The projects are projected to create or retain more than 60 jobs and train nearly 420 individuals.

They are:

•The Bootheel Technical Training Center project in Poplar Bluff has been awarded more than $683,000 to offer training for construction, linemen and advanced manufacturing.

•The Street Improvements to Assist Local Businesses project in Irondale, more than $208,000 to upgrade its local transportation network.

•The City of Thayer, Water and Sewer Extensions for 63/19 project, $500,000 for an extension of municipal water and sewer infrastructure to facilitate the development of a travel center.

•The Ellsinore Fire Station Facility project, $274,000 to construct a new firehouse for the Ellsinore Rural Fire Protection District.

•The JAG-Missouri Inc. project in Lockwood, $256,000 to expand the JAG program for students in 16 school districts.

•The Caruthersville Project Exit Strategy project, more than $297,000 to build an exit road from a grain elevator for transport trucks.

Funding for this program was made available, in part, by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden, a key part of his Investing in America agenda, officials said.

“We appreciate the Delta Regional Authority’s continued support for and investment in Missouri’s southeast communities,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “These projects will help strengthen our infrastructure and ensure more Missourians are receiving the training they need to earn a good-paying job. The First Lady and I are especially proud to see the JAG program expanding to 16 additional Missouri schools to serve even more students in our state.”