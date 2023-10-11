A 68-year-old inmate housed at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Wednesday morning at the South Central Correctional Center.

Dennis Olds was serving multiple life sentences for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, seven counts of forcible rape, forcible sodomy, two counts felonious restraint, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action out of St. Louis County.

He had been in prison since October 1973.

Olds died of apparent natural causes, the Missouri Department of Corrections said.