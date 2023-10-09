Texas County is in sixth place in the fall archery deer season that began Sept. 15 in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

By Monday, Oct. 9, the count in the county stood at 197: Antlered bucks (90), button bucks (13) and does (94).

Leading the state are: Jefferson (369), Franklin (324), St. Louis (230), Carter (205), Howell (202), and Texas (197).

The first part of the archery deer season runs through Nov. 10, according to the conservation department.

Turkey archery season also is open. In Texas County, eight have been killed as of the morning of Monday, Oct. 9: Adult hens (4), juvenile gobblers (3) and juvenile hens (1).