Youth hunters killed 209 deer over the weekend in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

That’s down 27 from last year.

Rainy, windy weather affected the hunt.

Here’s the breakdown for Texas County: Antlered bucks (103), button bucks (19) and does (87).

Top counties in Missouri were Franklin (257), followed by Osage (224) and Texas (209). Other counties in the region: Howell (197) and Shannon (152)

A late season youth deer season is Nov. 24-26.

Send photos to: news@houstonherald.com