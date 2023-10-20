Texas County was listed seventh in the state Friday in the annual deer archery season that began Sept. 15, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The count in the county stood at 307: Antlered bucks (125), button bucks (22) and does (160).

Leading the state are: Jefferson (544), Franklin (480), St. Louis (340), Howell (320), Carter (319), Wayne, (318) and Texas (307).

The first part of the archery deer season runs through Nov. 10, according to the conservation department.

Turkey archery season also is open. In Texas County, 11 have been killed as of Friday, Oct. 20: Adult hens (6) juvenile gobblers (3) and juvenile hens (2).

A new anterless season on Oct. 5-6 saw 330 killed in Texas County.